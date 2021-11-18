Memphis police aren’t taking any chances in wake of Young Dolph’s fatal shooting.

TMZ reports local law enforcement has temporarily shut down Prive, an upscale restaurant owned by Dolph’s longtime foe, Yo Gotti. Yasser A. Kishk of Fox 13 confirmed the closure via Twitter on Wednesday, just hours after Dolph was gunned down at Makeda’s Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

Police have not confirmed if there were any threats directed at Gotti or his business, leading some to believe the closure and heavy police presence outside Prive were likely precautionary moves. There have also been several reports that Prive had been shot at following Dolph’s fatal shooting; however, police have since refuted those claims.

The beef between Dolph and Gotti has been well documented over the years. As pointed out XXL magazine, their issues seemingly began back in 2014, when Dolph allegedly rejected Gotti’s record deal offer. Since then, the two have traded jabs on social media, records, and in interviews. One of Gotti’s associates was even arrested in connection to Dolph’s 2017 shooting in Hollywood, but was ultimately released due to a lack of evidence.

As of press time, the Memphis Police Department has not identified Dolph’s suspected killer. The department was scheduled to provide updates during a Wednesday night press conference, but canceled the event shortly before it was expected to begin.

Stay tuned as more information about the case becomes available.