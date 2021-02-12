Pink Planet, the debut studio album from Pink Sweats, is out today.

The 16-track album arrived Friday via Atlantic Records, complete with a pair of bonus tracks. Producers featured on the album—described as a “16-track testament”—include D Mile, John Hill, and Michael Keenan. Kehlani, meanwhile, appears on the bonus cut “At My Worst.”

“Pink Planet is about love, it’s about inclusivity, and it’s about creative freedom,” Pink Sweats said in a statement. “Top to bottom, I’m giving a glimpse into my creative world; and I hope there’s a little something for everybody in it.”

Stream Pink Planet below via Spotify and/or grab it on the streamer of your choice.

Earlier this month, Sweats dropped off the official video for “Heaven,” directed by @courtneyloo & @dave_dave_dave__.

Ahead of dropping Pink Planet, Pink Sweats came through with his The Prelude EP in July of last year. At the time, the artist was looking ahead to the impending release of what he described as his finest work yet.

“Thank you for your support and patience,” he told fans when sharing the EP. This artwork represents a lot of things and say to you dare to dream dare to think that you are good enough believe in the impossible. I am forever grateful and this album will be received as my best work to date.”

In an Esquire interview later that year, Sweats further described the six-track EP as “a plane up in the air” en route to the final destination of Pink Planet.