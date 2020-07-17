Ahead of his highly anticipated debut album, rising R&B act Pink Sweats has unleashed his new project The Prelude via Atlantic Records. The release contains a portion of his forthcoming Pink Planet, which is due to drop later this year.

"Thank you for your support and patience this artwork represents a lot of things and say to you dare to dream dare to think that you are good enough believe in the impossible," Pink Sweats wrote on Instagram upon releasing the project. "I am forever grateful and this album will be received as my best work to date."

With just six tracks, The Prelude has no time for filler, delivering on the promise of the singles leading up to its release.

To coincide with The Prelude, Pink Sweats also shared the video for "Icy." He will celebrate the release with a livestream event on Friday, July 24 at 9 p.m. ET. The set will be performed at his home and see him doing tracks from the new release alongside his breakthrough EPs Volume 1 and Volume 2. Tickets for the event, which will run for $10 each, are available here.

Listen to The Prelude and watch the video for "Icy" above.