Peter Rosenberg’s skillfully curated debut album Real Late is here.

The album, which a press release describes as “a love letter to the kind of hip hop that hits you in the heart,” boasts features from some of New York’s rap veterans, such as Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Styles P, and Jim Jones, as well as cherished underground MCs like Westside Gunn, Smoke DZA, and Crimeapple. The album also includes previously released singles “Marcus Smart,” “Stain,” and “Next Chamber.”

“I can’t even put into words how excited I was to get an original song done with Method Man and Raekwon,” Rosenberg previously said of the album. “The second I heard the beat for ‘Next Chamber’ I knew I had a Wu banger. Meth’s verse came in first and then Rae and Willie the Kid dropped their verses. I laid down some scratches and here we go. A true thrill for me.”

Rosenberg is also set to perform during Top Shelf Premium’s Supply & Demand event on July 10th in Brooklyn, which also includes sets from Fly Siifu, Vel the Wonder, Rome Streetz, Chuck Strangers, and more.

Stream Real Late below.