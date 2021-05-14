Radio personality and Ebro in the Morning co-host Peter Rosenberg has just unveiled his new song “Next Chamber” featuring rap legends Method Man, Raekwon, and Willie the Kid, and announced the release of his debut album Real Late.

Being a student of rap for decades, 41-year-old Rosenberg’s ear for classic sounds can be heard on “Next Chamber,” as he brings together Raekwon, Meth, and Willie to dust off their mics and deliver impressive verses. When explaining the song, Rosenberg highlighted how thrilled he was for it all to come together.

“I can’t even put into words how excited I was to get an original song done with Method Man and Raekwon,” Rosenberg said. “The second I heard the beat for ‘Next Chamber’ I knew I had a Wu banger. Meth’s verse came in first and then Rae and Willie the Kid dropped their verses. I laid down some scratches and here we go. A true thrill for me.”

Rosenberg’s Real Late debut is due out on June 4 and features appearances from golden era legends like Styles P, Ghostface Killah, and Jim Jones, plus (comparably) newer acts like Westside Gunn and Smoke DZA. Real Late looks like a backpack rap fan’s dream and should reflect Rosenberg’s encyclopedic music knowledge he’s acquired over his years in the industry. A press release promises “not just a DJ compilation, [but] a love letter to the kind of hip hop that hits you in the heart” that will be “expertly curated by Rosenberg down to every detail of production and vocalist pairings.”

Peep the tracklist:

“Real Late” f/ Vel the Wonder (prod. by DJ Skizz) “Stain” f/ Westside Gunn (prod. by JR Swiftz and Bvlvm) “S.R.D.” f/ Styles P, Ransom, Smoke DZA (prod. by Buck Dudley) “Marcus Smart” f/ Flee Lord and Stove God (prod. by Zoomo) “Hallways” f/ Roc Marciano and Flee Lord (prod. by Disco Vietnam) “Mind Over Matter” f/ Jay NiCE and Eto (prod. by Benji Socrate$) “Next Chamber” f/ Method Man, Raekwon, and Willie the Kid (prod. by Graymatter) “Words of Meyhem” f/ Mayhem Lauren (prod. by Buckwild) “Snake Eyes” f/ Ghostface Killah, Crimeapple, and Jim Jones (prod. by Disco Vietnam) “Midnight Sunday” f/ Rasheed Chappell (prod. by Buckwild) “Wu Generation” f/ 2nd Generation Wu (prod. by Disco Vietnam) “I Want It All” f/ Fly Anakin and Nickelus F (prod. by Graymatter) “Dear” f/ Homeboy Sandman (prod. by Grimm Doza)

Listen to Peter Rosenberg’s new song “Next Chamber” featuring Method Man, Raekwon, and Willie the Kid above via YouTube and below through Spotify: