It’s only right that two of hip-hop’s biggest wrestling fanatics, Peter Rosenberg and Westside Gunn, link up for their latest single, “Stain.”

For the track that released on Friday, Rosenberg embodies Mean Gene Okerlund, holding the mic while Gunn cuts an elaborate promo. Gunn creates several false finishes as he purposely stumbles through the chorus before giving fans the flashy, braggadocio raps they love.

“Shot it 22 times but I hit four niggas/Figure Four, figueroas on my neck/Figueroa, pitch the yola/Pistol in his throat, caught him game over,” Gunn raps. “Listen here, I’m the flyest nigga ever/Where’s the motive? … Fiend never dropped the pipe when he’s having seizures/Shoulda been there and seen it.”

“Stain” is the second single off Rosenberg’s upcoming album, Real Late, and is produced by JR Swiftz and Bvlvm. Real Late is set to drop on May 21st and will be a blend of all things Rosenberg loves.

“This album is all about mixing sounds from classic hip hop with the cats who are killing the game today,” the radio personality said when detailing how “Stain” came together. “So it’s only right that I dropped a tune with Gunn who has been making art and running things for the last few years. So grateful that he laced me the way he did too. Wow.”

Along with being a staple at Hot 97, he also is a correspondent for the WWE Network, appears on ESPN radio, hosts a podcast with Cipha Sounds called Juan Epstein, among other things.

Listen to Peter Rosenberg’s latest single, “Stain,” featuring Westside Gunn below via Spotify or up yop through YouTube.