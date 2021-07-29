A Pennsylvania woman was arrested last week after authorities responded to a complaint about her playing an uncensored version of the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion collab “WAP” way too loud on a Bluetooth speaker, Republican Herald reports.

When police arrived at the Tamaqua Bungalow Pool Friday afternoon, Stephanie Crute and her two daughters were asked to leave, but she refused. Crute then allegedly pushed an officer while his back was facing her. She resisted when officers attempted to cuff her, swinging at them, as well as onlookers at the community pool.

Even Crute’s 11-year-old daughter got involved, attacking the officer who was trying to put her mother in handcuffs from behind. While restrained, Crute kicked an officer before she was escorted into the back of a police car. One officer at the scene suffered an undisclosed injury during the altercation, and needed to go to a local hospital.

Crute has been charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, resisting arrest, and summary harassment and disorderly conduct. She was initially unable to post 10 percent of her $25,000 bond, but was released on Monday. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 3.

Her 11-year-old daughter was released into her father’s custody.