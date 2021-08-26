Outkast’s ATLiens was one of the defining works of art that helped take the ball of hip-hop out of New York City’s concrete courts and place it in the overgrown backyards of the South. To help celebrate the project’s 25th anniversary, Outkast re-imagined one of the album’s timeless tracks, “Two Dope Boyz (In a Cadillac),” as a video game-inspired animated music video.

Outkast released the video via their YouTube channel on Thursday. Sticking to the album’s theme, André 3000 and Big Boi turned their old school spaceship into a real intergalactic aircraft. Although they drift through differents dimensions, they actually never leave Southwest Atlanta, Georgia. Instead, they let their lyrics create a trippy experience that drifts the listeners’ minds to another realm.

This video set the stage for the major plans Outkast has in store to celebrate the album. Along with repackaging the project with 14 previously unreleased instrumental tracks and a limited edition 25th anniversary 12 inch vinyl, Outkast also announced that they’re prepping an interactive ATLiens video game. Similar to the new music video, the game will allow users to play as either Big Boi or 3Stacks as they try to defend Atlanta against an alien invasion. The game will be for mobile and desktop browsers and the release date has yet to be announced.

Watch the new animated video for “Two Dope Boyz (In a Cadillac)” above.