After already bringing listeners to tears earlier this year with “Drivers License,” 2021 breakout star Olivia Rodrigo has decided to lighten the mood (in a sort-of evil way) and go full-blown pop-punk on her latest single “Good 4 U.”

The track—released Friday alongside a badass, arson-themed music video— will be featured on Olivia’s upcoming debut album Sour and makes a sonic nod to ‘00s pop-punk icons like Paramore and Avril Lavigne, while still reminding fans just how lethal the 18-year-old musician is with a pen.

“Well, good for you, I guess you’re gettin’ everything you want,” Olivia sings. “You bought a new car and your career’s really takin’ off. It’s like we never even happened. Baby, what the fuck is up with that?”

To further prove that you should absolutely not mess with her, Olivia’s corresponding visual— directed by none other that Petra Collins (Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Lil Yachty)— is as menacing as it is captivating. In what can best be described as “Baby One More Time” with a dash of arsonry, Rodrigo plays a high schooler who has been wronged by a no-good ex boyfriend. As a result, Olivia unleashes some flames as she swims away looking pretty damn sinister.

In her new Billboard cover story released Thursday, Olivia spoke about about her quick rise to the top, and how it feels for her to be commercially successful so early into her career.

“To a certain degree, having really commercially successful music means that lots of people are really affected by your music and really like it, and that’s awesome in and of itself,” she said. “If my music becomes really commercially successful, that’s incredible, and that means I did a good job. But some of my favorite artists are not commercially successful, and that doesn’t mean that they’re any less amazing.”

Peep the “Good 4 U” visual above and stream it below in preparation for Sour on May 21.