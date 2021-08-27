OhGeesy has dropped off his debut solo album GeezyWorld via Atlantic Records.

The album boasts a number of A-list features from YG, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, DaBaby, BlueBucksClan, Central Cee, and Moe Faygo, and includes previously released singles “Big Bad Wolf” with YG, “Get Fly,” and “Secret Service.”

OhGeesy has also shared the A Boogie-featuring “Keeper” video, which sees the two rappers assembling to perform in a mansion alongside masked dancers.

OhGeesy is also the frontman of hip-hop collective Shoreline Mafia, which has three RIAA Platinum Certified songs—“Nun Major,” “Bands,” and “Musty”—and two RIAA Gold Certified songs: “Whuss the Deal” and “Bottle Service.” The group released their debut album Mafia Bidness in 2020.

Stream GeezyWorld and watch the “Keeper” video below.