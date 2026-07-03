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From Ice Cube to Lil' Kim to Method Man, here's a collection of some of the best rap songs that perfectly match a wrestler's gimmicks.Elton Jones
The pioneering Memphis artist was reported to have died over the weekend at the age of 43. Numerous collaborators and admirers have since paid their respects.Trace William Cowen
The Three 6 Mafia member was widely criticized over the since-deleted tweet, in which he advised his followers to simply wear masks and take vitamins.Joshua Espinoza
The Three 6 Mafia co-founder DJ Paul and his longtime affiliate Project Pat talk about being sampled by the ASAP crew, Drake, Cardi B, and pretty much every relevant artist of the 21st century.Shawn Setaro