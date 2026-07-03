Shoreline Mafia

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BIA.
Music

BIA Shuts Down Fan Who Claimed She Slept With OhGeesy: 'Fake News'

The Boston-bred rapper made it clear she would not be entertaining the comment.

Joe Price7 days ago
Cover art for Ohgeesy deluxe album
Music

OhGeesy Shares 'GeezyWorld' Deluxe Album f/ Eladio Carrión, Big Scarr, Pressa, and More

OhGeesy has dropped off the deluxe version of his solo debut album 'GeezyWorld,' with new features from Eladio Carrión, Big Scarr, Pressa, and more.

tara mahadevan1610 days ago
ohgeesy
Music

OhGeesy Drops Debut Album 'GeezyWorld' f/ YG, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and More

OhGeesy has shared his debut solo album 'GeezyWorld,' with features from YG, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, DaBaby, BlueBucksClan, Central Cee, and more.

tara mahadevan1785 days ago
OhGeesy
Music

Watch OhGeesy' Video for New Track "Big Bad Wolf" f/ YG

The record and visual release coincides with the announcement of 'GeezyWorld,' the rapper's debut solo album that is stacked with guest appearances.

Joshua Espinoza1820 days ago
mixtape
Music

Fenix Flexin Arrives With Debut Mixtape 'Fenix Flexin Vol.1' f/ Drakeo the Ruler, Rob Vicious, and More

Shoreline Mafia's Fenix Flexin unleashes his debut mixtape, 'Fenix Flexin Vol.1,' featuring appearances from Drakeo the Ruler, Rob Vicious, and others.

Jordan Rose1842 days ago
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shoreline mafia
Music

Listen to Shoreline Mafia's Album 'Mafia Bidness' f/ Future, Lil Yachty, YG, and More

Shoreline Mafia's major label debut 'Mafia Bidness' has finally arrived, and it's got guest appearances from 03 Greedo, Future, YG, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

tara mahadevan2177 days ago
shoreline mafia
Music

Shoreline Mafia Drops Wiz Khalifa Collab Flipping Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It”

Shoreline Mafia's new single from their forthcoming album 'Mafia Bidness' is a Wiz Khalifa collab flipping Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It."

tara mahadevan2184 days ago
shoreline mafia
Music

Shoreline Mafia Announce Debut Album 'Mafia Bidness,' Share Song "Change Ya Life"

Shoreline Mafia is gearing up to release their debut record, 'Mafia Business.' The group has also released the album's newest single "Change Ya Life."

tara mahadevan2205 days ago
"R.I.P. Mac P Dawg"
Music

Shoreline Mafia's Fenix Flexin Shares Tribute Track for the Late Mac P Dawg

Rapper Mac P Dawg was fatally shot in Los Angeles last week at the age of 24.

Joshua Espinoza2284 days ago
mac
Music

Shoreline Mafia Associate Mac P Dawg Killed in Los Angeles

Mac's "Salt Shaker" was released earlier this month. Also this month, Fenix Flexin announced his departure from Shoreline.

Trace William Cowen2292 days ago
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hella neck
Music

Carnage Connects With Tyga, Takeoff, and Shoreline Mafia for "Hella Neck" Video

"Hella Neck" is Carnage's first release of the year.

tara mahadevan2380 days ago
Salt Lake PD
Music

3 Wounded in Shooting Outside Shoreline Mafia's Salt Lake City Show

Authorities say all victims are expected to survive.

Joshua Espinoza2427 days ago
Shoreline Mafia "Wings' video
Music

Premiere: Watch Shoreline Mafia's New Video for "Wings"

The video is directed by Juddy Remix Dem.

Joshua Espinoza2458 days ago
OhGeesy
Music

Shoreline Mafia's Ohgeesy Kicked Out of Disneyland Over Alleged Gun Threat

The rapper denied the allegations on Instagram.

Joe Price2536 days ago
Shoreline Mafia "Breakdown"
Music

Hear Shoreline Mafia’s Latest Single “Breakdown”

The track arrives ahead of the group’s two-day music event at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall.

Joshua Espinoza2632 days ago
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Shoreline Mafia 'OTXMAS'
Music

Shoreline Mafia Drops 'OTXMAS' Tape Just in Time for the Holiday Season

The eight-track project includes a guest appearance by BandGang Lonnie Bands, as well as production by AceTheFace, Bruce24k, and Ron-Ron the Producer.

Joshua Espinoza2779 days ago
shoreline mafia
Music

Premiere: Shoreline Mafia Share New Video for "Musty"

After 15 million views, the Los Angeles rap outfit have released a glossy new video for the track.

Joe Price2993 days ago

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