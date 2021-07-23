OhGeesy is ready to step out on his own.

The Shoreline Mafia co-founder has announced the release of his debut studio album, GeezyWorld, which is set to arrive at the end of next month. In celebration of the big news, OhGeesy has released the project’s YG-assisted single “Big Bad Wolf” along with its official video. The song follows the album’s previously released singles “Get Fly” featuring DaBaby and “Secret Service.”

OhGeesy has been teasing his solo effort over the last several years and previously told Our Generation that it was supposed to drop in 2020, following the release of Shoreline Mafia’s first official album Mafia Madness.

GeezyWorld will span 11 tracks and include guest appearances by A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Takeoff, Moe Faygoo, BlueBucksClan, and Central See.

“I definitely look at this like a new beginning,” the rapper said in a press release. “Everything was meant to unfold and play out like this, so I could take my career to the next level and really go all the way with it. That’s what I’m going to do now.”

OhGeesy said he recorded a large portion of the project during the global pandemic, which also occurred as he was entering fatherhood and dedicating more time and energy to his personal health.

“I got in tune with my voice and myself. I was more comfortable,” he explained. “I really want everyone to know where my head is at. It’s in the healthiest space that it’s ever been—both mentally and physically. I’ve been with my son for two years, and that turned me into a better man too. It made me grow up and more mature. I still want to go harder, because I know I’ve got to provide for him. All around, I’m trying to live better than I used to, and that’s made me a better artist too.”

GeezyWorld is expected to arrive on Aug. 27 via Atlantic Records. You can stream “Big Bad Wolf” now on all major platforms and check out its official video above.