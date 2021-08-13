NLE Choppa has dropped off a brand new single and video for “Mmm Hmm.”

The self-directed video finds the Memphis native rapping about his life on the road and the highs and lows that accompany success. We see him go from a Lamborghini to a private jet, surrounded by his crew and a bevy of women.

“Fresh off a plane I think I’m in Ireland/But I feel like I’m on another planet,” he raps. “Whip the wheel like I’ma pro / Exotic kinda like my name Joe.”

“Mmm Hmm” follows a slew of other recent releases like June’s “Letter to My Daughter,” April’s “First Day Out” over SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box,” and January’s “Picture me Grapin’,” among other new music.

Watch the video for “Mmm Hmm” at the top.