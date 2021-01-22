NLE Choppa's From Dark to Light track "Picture Me Grapin" now has an official video co-directed by the Warner Records artist and Ben Marc.

Released on Friday at exactly 11:11 a.m., the video sees Choppa paying tribute to the late 2Pac by reenacting scenes from his iconic music videos. The title of the song itself, of course, is a nod to 2Pac's own 1996 All Eyez on Me cut "Picture Me Rollin."

Continuing the tribute, Choppa also recently linked up with designer Karl Kani to reimagine some classic 2Pac portraits. Peep those below:

Image via @DamnJohnnie/Karl Kani

Image via @DamnJohnnie/Karl Kani

On the evening ahead of the video’s release, Choppa let fans know the "Picture Me Grapin" visual would be the last thing he releases for an undetermined period of time. According to Choppa, this is is his response to the Warner label allegedly "trying to disable my freedom of speech on the platform I worked best."

At the time of this writing, Choppa's official Instagram profile had a "This account is managed by Warner Records" disclaimer message included in the bio section.