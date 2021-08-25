The surviving members of the band Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s estate are being sued over their 1991 album Nevermind.

Spencer Elden, the man who was featured on the album’s artwork when he was a baby, is suing for child sexual exploitation and is looking to be awarded $150,000 in damages, TMZ and Pitchfork report. The lawsuit also lists Geffen Records, Warner Records, and photographer Kirk Weddle.

As you might recall, the iconic album cover features a naked 4-month-old Elden in a swimming pool. In the suit, Elden claims that his legal guardians never signed documents “authorizing the use of any images of Spencer or of his likeness, and certainly not of commercial child pornography depicting him.”