Nas dropped his Grammy-winning album King’s Disease last year, and now he’s following up the project with the direct sequel King’s Disease II.

Alongside the announcement of the album, he shared the cover art. King’s Disease II is set to arrive on Aug. 6 via Mass Appeal Records, and while details are slim for now, fans won’t have to wait much longer to hear more from the record.

Image via The Lede Company

Hit-Boy served as executive producer on the first King’s Disease, which arrived last August and featured guest appearances from Anderson .Paak, Charlie Wilson, and Big Sean among others. It’s not clear if Hit-Boy is involved with the sequel yet. The first album garnered Nas his 14th Grammy nomination and gave him his first win, taking home Best Rap Album.

Recently, a song from Nas entitled “Real N***as” surfaced online, an Esco-era track that was recorded around the same time Nas released his second album It Was Written. The track, which has remained unreleased until it was shared by fans and collectors, sees Nas take aim at his one-time rival 2Pac.

He also shared a new version of his song “Life Is Like a Dice Game” earlier this month, adding Cordae and Freddie Gibbs to the track.

Check out the cover art for King’s Disease II above.