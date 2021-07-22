Prior to his untimely death, 2Pac was on an essentially uninhibited warpath through the East Coast. Although the Notorious B.I.G. was his main target, Pac sent shots at everyone from Mobb Deep to Jay-Z to Nas and other East Coast pillars. It seemed his opposition was standing down until Biggie directly addressed the issue on wax. Since he never did, no one really fired back at 2Pac.

But Nas had one in the chamber for when it was time to fully engage.

Last month, the song “Real N***as” by Nas surfaced on the internet. “Real N***as” was an Esco-era track recorded around the time Nas released his sophomore classic It Was Written, and is filled with bars that take aim at Shakur.

“From tube socks in Timbs to blue rocks and Benz/Who got the ends, the type of n***a 2Pac pretends/To all n***as who shine, guess who got revenge/I won’t showboat, my flow choke you,” Nas raps before making reference to the .44 caliber pistol that became the co-star of 2Pac’s “Hit ’Em Up” diss track.

“And if it don’t the .44 will smoke you, left ya seed reminiscing on ya,” Nas continued. “Emcees, I’m pissing on ya/Shine because my chips are longer.”

To the public, Nas and 2Pac could seem like the same type of person just on different sides of the coin. Yet Pac was very protective of his image and felt Nas was imitating his lifestyle with lyrics from “The Message,” which appeared to fictionalize 2Pac’s Quad Studios shooting. This made Nas the target of several disses including a name drop on “Against All Odds.”

Nas’ track might’ve come to light, but he isn’t the only East Coast staple to have reportedly recorded a diss track aimed at 2Pac. Jay-Z is rumored to have created and completed a 2Pac diss that will probably never be leaked.

Watch DJ Clark Kent speak on that one below.