Nas is officially a Grammy Award-winning rapper.

During the 2021 Grammy Premiere Ceremony, the winner for Best Rap Album was announced. Nas’ King’s Disease beat out D Smoke’s Black Habits, Jay Electronica’s A Written Testimony, Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist’s Alfredo and Royce da 5’ 9”’s The Allegory.

King’s Disease is entirely produced by Hit-Boy and Gabriel “G Code” Zardes serves as the albums co-executive producer. It features Big Sean, Lil Durk, Anderson. Paak, ASAP Ferg, Fivio Foreign, The Firm, and more.

Historically, Nas has come close to taking home the Grammy but could never manage to edge out the other nominees. He has 14 total nominations. In 1996, he was nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance for “If I Ruled The World (Imagine That).” In 1999, 2007, 2008, and 2012, he was nominated for Best Rap Album for projects I Am, Hip Hop Is Dead, Untitled, and Life Is Good. 2012 saw Nas getting noms for “Daughters” (Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance) and “Cherry Wine” with the late Amy Winehouse (Best Rap/Sung Collaboration).

With 13 studio albums under his belt, Nas fans are excited for his big win.

Nas dropping Illmatic, It Was Written, Stillmatic and The Lost Tapes and being snubbed of a Grammy his entire career, then finally winning one with a mature album at 47 years old is a beautiful story arch…



Congratulations to Nasir Jones on winning Best Rap Album of the Year. pic.twitter.com/vywqEOozrW — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) March 14, 2021

Nas just won his first #GRAMMYs EVER in the category best rap album for “King’s Disease”. it’s beyond overdue. LETS MF GOOOOOOO 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/6cIi5wvH35 — hoe, why is you here ✨ (@majestysdiary) March 14, 2021

Hit-Boy shared a message on his Instagram after learning about the news. “I’m dedicating this years Grammy for best rap album to Reggie Warren from the legendary R&B group troop who sadly passed away today,” he wrote, adding, “We got more work to do.”



See more reactions below.