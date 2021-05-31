After featuring on Dolapo’s “Interest” single with Oxlade earlier this year, Ms Banks returns with her first solo offering of 2021 with “Pull Up”.

It’s not completely solo, though, as Banks drafts in fellow South Londonder K-Trap for the win. “Pull Up” is potent, restless and aggressive, in the best way, with formidable rhymes from both rappers. Produced by Cadenza, the drill-meets-trap banger’s hook (“Pull up and let s**t go...”) is catchy, and provides a nice contrast between the layered and immersive bars on display.