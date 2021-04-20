Chicago rap duo Mother Nature has dropped off their new mixtape SZNZ via hometown indie label Closed Sessions.

Entirely produced by their labelmate Boathouse, SZNZ showcases rappers Klevah and Truth’s keen rapping and curation skills, as the pair has tapped a number of Chicago natives to guest on the tape, including Valee, Sir Michael Rocks, Brittney Carter, Dave Coresh, and more.

Stream SZNZ here:

Mother Nature also shared the video for the Mikey Rocks-featuring “Cloudz” alongside the project’s arrival. Directed by New Trash, the visual sees Klevah, Truth, and Mikey mobbing around Chicago with their friends: