Morray continues to make his mark with the release of the video for his latest single, “Nothing Now.”

In the Christian Breslauer-directed video that dropped on Monday, Morray tells the story of a couple at their wits’ end. Morray is moving out of his lover’s home after being betrayed by her. But in the process, he stumbles across a payphone and decides to stop to tell her how he feels for the last time.

“I can’t believe you trying to play me/That’s what I get for always trying to save these/Bitches who don’t really need the saving,” Morray sings. “Leave after you have nothing in your savings/Tell me I’m wrong if I pack my shit and leave.”

“Nothing New” is featured on Morray’s debut mixtape Street Sermons which is capitalizing on the success of his viral hit, “Quicksand.” “Nothing New” also comes on the heels of a life-changing feature for Morray.

Morray was tapped by fellow Fayetteville native J. Cole to appear on his latest album, The Off-Season. On Monday, it was revealed that J. Cole’s “My Life” featuring Morray and 21 Savage has debuted as the No. 2 song in the country. This is one of four singles from The Off-Season to debut in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 and it’s the highest-charting one.

Watch the video for Morray’s “Nothing Now” above. For more of Morray, you can also catch his performance on Jimmy Kimmel below.