High off the release of his new single “Go!” and upcoming album A Gangsta’s Pain, Moneybagg Yo took to Twitter to flex his current show rate.

“Can’t believe I get 125k for A Show,” he tweeted on Thursday.

Moneybagg has been gearing up for his fourth studio album by dropping off a steady stream of songs. Prior to “Go!” featuring Memphis rapper Big 30, Moneybagg shared “Hard for the Next” with Future in late March. Slated for an April 23 release, A Gangsta’s Pain will include both songs, as well as “Time Today,” which arrived in February. A Gangsta’s Pain follows Moneybagg’s joint effort with Blac Youngsta, Code Red from October, and Moneybagg’s third studio album, 2020’s Time Served.

But Moneybagg is no stranger to boasting. Back in February, the Memphis native apologized for tweeting a series of messages where he bragged about the money he made during the pandemic, adding that he didn’t “want it to end.” He later called his comments “very insensitive” and said it wasn’t his “intent to hurt anyone.”