Less than two hours after bragging on Twitter about how he has personally prospered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Moneybagg Yo tweeted out an apology for what he later realized was a “very insensitive” remark.

Moneybagg Yo posted a few tweets earlier today where he talked about the money he has made during the pandemic.

With businesses struggling to stay afloat and families finding it difficult to keep a roof over their head and food on the table, not to mention the 2.4 million people around the world who have died from the virus, his tweets weren’t well-received, so the Memphis rapper was quick to apologize.

Moneybagg Yo proved earlier this month that he’s well aware of what people are saying about him on social media with his song “Time Today,” and the video that accompanied it. Whether it’s rumors that he has undergone cosmetic surgery or his resemblance to the character William Dent from the series Girlfriends, the rapper showed he isn’t shy about confronting what is being said about him, good or bad.