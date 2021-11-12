After becoming the first artist to receive an artist advance payment completely in Bitcoin, Money Man dropped Blockchain, an ode to cryptocurrency which features contributions from Moneybagg Yo, Yung Bleu, and Jackboy.

The album comes as Money Man simultaneously launched an NFT collection of the album trailer, and after he received his entire 7-figure advance in Bitcoin from EMPIRE’s Founder Ghazi. The Blockchain album trailer is priced at .0333 ethereum, which translates to around $150. All owners of the NFT additionally received a 25% discount at Money Man’s merch store. On tracks like “Blockchain,” Money Man flexes his crypto knowledge even further. “Fuckin’ with the Coinbase Pro, got Zcash/ Fuckin’ with the Robinhood out, got a free bag/ And I’m on the blockchain, burnin’ on blockchain, damn, this shit some octane,” he raps.

Money Man’s moves in the digital market are also inspiring other rappers to follow suit, including Meek Mill, who congratulated the rapper on his historic advance, and asked if he could join the club. “Ima get my next record deal paid in bit coin behind @moneyman,” Meek wrote in his Insta Story along with a screenshot of the $1,002,912 Money Man received from the payment. Meek recently aired out his frustrations in regards to label payments via Twitter. “i haven’t get paid from music and i don’t know how much money labels make off me!!!!! i need lawyers asap!!!” he wrote last month. The tweet has since been deleted.

Check out Blockchain below.