Mo3’s family and team have released the single “Outside” with OG Bobby Billions, which is set to appear on the late artist’s first posthumous album Shottaz 4 Eva.

In the accompanying video for “Outside,” director Prophecy places shots of Mo’s friends and family gathering to celebrate and honor his memory alongside clips of the Dallas native performing and working on music, always with a big smile on his face. A press release says the intention was to make “a moving tribute to the late rapper that doesn’t sugarcoat the violence that takes away far too many lives” and showcases how “the community to which he dedicated his life appreciated him and loved him back.”

Mo3’s 10-song Shottaz 4 Eva via H$M Music and Empire is slated for release soon and is a collaboration with his friends and fellow musicians; pre-orders will start April 2. The release notes it’s “the fourth entry in Mo’s Shottaz series.”

Mo was killed in a fatal shooting last November in his hometown. He was driving on the freeway when another motorist pulled up beside him; both Mo and the shooter exited their vehicles, and the rapper was subsequently chased by the gunman, who fired multiple rounds at him. A suspect was later arrested in connection to the murder.

A statement from Mo3’s family and team that arrives with “Outside” thanks fans for their continued support. “We miss his warm and fiercely loyal presence every day. He appreciated his fans more than anything and your love has sustained us through a dark time and helped keep his memory alive. … Music was the light and passion of MO’s life—it provided a way for him to express his innermost self and a path for providing a better life for himself and his family.”

They note he “made all his projects with his family, his friends, and his fans in mind and [Shottaz 4 Eva] is no different. We hope it brings more light and comfort.” The statement not only teases the forthcoming album but also “all the other music MO completed.”

Watch the video for “Outside” at the top. RIP Mo3.