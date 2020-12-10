Police have arrested 21-year-old Kewon Dontrell White in connection with the murder of Dallas rapper Mo3, KTVT reports. White was reportedly taken into federal custody and is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to The Dallas Morning News. The arrest was announced on Wednesday, December 9, nearly a month after Mo3 was killed. White's bond has yet to be set and will be determined at a later date.

Mo3, who was born Melvin Noble, died on November 11, 2020 at a hospital in Dallas, TX after being shot while he was on the I-35E. Both Mo3 and the gunman, who authorities believe was Kewon Dontrell White, got out their vehicles while traveling northbound with the shooter chasing the Boosie Badazz associate on foot. Multiple shots were fired during the chase, striking and eventually killing Mo3. An innocent bystander was also hit by the gunfire and sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to KTVT, a motive for the shooting has yet to be established though the arrest-warrant affidavit states that police connected White to the shooting after speaking with a witness. Police released photos of the suspected gunman, who was seen wearing a ski mask, back in November and said that White matched the physical description of the man captured in the images.

"I watched him rise as a star, from a regular kid [who was] basically homeless when I met him, to a person with power and enough revenue to support his family," Brandon Rainwater, Mo3's manager, previously told CBS 11 News following his death.

Mo3 was 28 years old.