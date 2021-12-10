Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson stopped by the Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show on Thursday to promote their upcoming NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

The duo’s appearance featured a special performance from Cyrus, who trolled Davidson’s romance with Kim Kardashian by serenading the SNL star with a cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me.”

“Pete Davidson, this song is for you,” Miley joked. “When I saw those photos, this is what I played.”

“I said it should have been me/Oh, oh it should have been me/Ah I jumped right out of my skin and said/It should have been me/Pete Davidson, how are you gonna do this to me?” she sang. “Oh, it should have been me/In that Lamborghini leaving that nice ass restaurant/I’m going to watch a movie in Staten Island.”

Davidson’s rumored romance with Kardashian became official last month, with Page Six reporting that the two are “officially” in the “casually dating” phase. “Kim is smitten over him and it’s very exciting to her,” one “insider” told the outlet.

During the duo’s interview, Cyrus and Davidson touched on their longtime friendship, which began in 2017 when the two got matching tattoos after appearing in an SNL sketch together.

“It was a very dark time in our lives,” Pete joked. Cyrus added, “We were dressed as babies, everything seemed fun and fine.”

When Fallon asked why they had been dressed as babies, Davidson explained, “We made this SNL sketch where we were babies that were rapping: trap babies. One of the many brilliant ideas that I bring to the SNL table.”

Pete added, “I got my tattoo guy to come to 30 Rock. He was so excited. And then I burned mine off and You still have yours.”

Elsewhere in the episode, the duo discussed their upcoming NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which airs Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET. Watch Davidson hint at making his “singing debut” during the New Year’s Eve event in the clip below, as well as more from the episode.



