Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson are now—allegedly, at least—“officially” in the “casually dating” phase.

Though none of this is anyone’s business, not even a little bit, the “casually dating” descriptor is among the sources-spurred revelations included in a new report on the two from E! News. Per the report, the SKIMS co-founder and King of Staten Island star are presently “really happy” together.

“Kim is smitten over him and it’s very exciting to her,” one “insider” told the outlet. The same source also alleged that Davidson has expressed his desire to not see “anyone else” at the moment. Among the other source-delivered comments are that Kardashian is “super into” Davidson, the SNL comedian “makes her laugh” when they’re together, and the two currently have intentions on continuing to see each other despite living in different parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail—in true Daily Mail fashion—has shared recently taken footage and photos of the two in Palm Springs. For what it’s worth, an instance of hand-holding was noted when the clips and pics started making the rounds on Friday:

An accompanying report from the tabloid also used the “officially” distinction when detailing the relationship, as did a separate Page Six report published Thursday. Complex has reached out to a rep for Kardashian for comment.

While neither Kardashian nor Davidson have publicly commented on any of this, the latter did manage to pull off a playful hint at the exponentially increasing headlines during a recent Late Night appearance.

Back in October, Kardashian served as SNL host for an episode that featured Halsey as the musical guest. During a Jasmine and Aladdin-themed sketch, Kardashian and Davidson shared a kiss.