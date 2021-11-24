No one could’ve predicted that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson would be dating by the end of 2021. This year gave us our fair share of unexpected celebrity relationships that had us talking like Bennifer reuniting, a Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker engagement, and Adele and Rich Paul getting together, but Kim and Pete might just trump them all. The pair shocked everyone when they were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster at an amusement park on Halloween weekend. Their outing went down just weeks after she made her debut as a host on Saturday Night Live in early October, where the pair reportedly hit it off. The King of Staten Island actor and the Skims founder then spent a lot of time together within the span of a month. They did everything from having dinner in Staten Island, celebrating his birthday in Palm Springs, and going out on dates both on the East and West Coasts.

News that Kardashian and Davidson were officially dating came out mid-November and it seems like a pretty big deal since the beauty mogul hasn’t stepped out with anyone ever since she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, after a nearly seven-year marriage and four kids. While the seriousness of Kim and Pete’s romance is yet to be determined, dating someone like Pete amid her divorce makes sense. The comedian is a bit rough around the edges and nothing like the people she has dated in the past. She’s been involved with men like Kris Humphries, Reggie Bush, and Ray J—so trying something new this time around might be just what she needs.

Kim dating the SNL star might be confusing to some, but based on his stacked dating history, this should come as no surprise at all. Davidson’s relationships have been talked about extensively in recent years, with people questioning how the funny guy can land top-notch women like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, supermodel Kaia Gerber, and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. While there are many who don’t see his appeal, there are plenty of fans who openly thirst over him and his charm and it just so happens that some of the most talented, successful and desirable women in Hollywood agree. Many men have been trying to find out what his secret is, and it might come down to a few things: his sense of humor, his eccentric good looks but most of all, his personality. Beckinsale recently backed that theory by liking a tweet that suggested that it was his “nice personality” that won his partners over. Kim seems to agree and the pair are reportedly having so much fun together, and regardless of their 13 year age difference—she’s 41 and he’s 28—and living on opposite sides of the country, they’re making it work. These two are quickly becoming the latest couple fans can’t get enough of.

From their SNL reunion to their secret Staten Island dinners, here’s a complete timeline of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s unexpected romance.