Late last month, Quavo revealed that Culture III was finished and Migos were aiming to release their long-awaited project "at the top of the year" in 2021.

On Tuesday, Migos celebrated the three-year anniversary of the second entry in their Culture series. Since then, Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset have released solo efforts. The trio were expected to reunite afterwards and complete Culture III, but COVID-19 halted those plans. Earlier today, Migos released a short video showing them putting in work in Atlanta and at the L.A. mansion known as "The Compound."

Even though Migos never anticipated experiencing such a prolonged lockdown, the unprecedented moment gave each of them plenty of time to reflect, reset, and grow. "It's time for us to crack down and bond and know about our business, and just time to get everything squared away," Quavo said. "We're just young men trying to grow. Right now, we’re at a point in our life we’re allowed to sit down and build and start from scratch."

Offset also saw the greater purpose in the time off. He felt like the group benefited from stepping away from the spotlight for a bit, and personally, it gave him the opportunity to become more active in politics and his community, especially in wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. "We were absent for a reason though," he explained. "How we were putting so much music out, you could flood the market. With everything going on, I've never been so political in my life. I got out my first time to vote this year. And all that happens from just seeing everything happening in the world."

No release date has been set for Culture III. Stay tuned.