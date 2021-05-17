More than three years after the release of Culture II, we now know when to expect the long-teased sequel.

Early Monday morning, Migos shared a brief but informative statement via Quality Control Music in which the trio offered a response to “questions about” the new album.

“June 11th. We’re Back,” the Georgia group said.

Fans were quick to notice that Monday’s press release was clearly inspired by the similarly brief statement Michael Jordan sent out to announce his NBA return in 1995.

Last week, Migos made their formal return with the release of new track “Straightenin.” Below, revisit the track’s Keemotion-directed video:



The impact of Migos on the modern music landscape again became a topic of discussion in April when David Banner, during an appearance on the HipHop Uncensored podcast, detailed how the industry hasn’t properly acknowledged the influence of southern hip-hop artists.

“I watched the whole industry jack the Migos’ style, jack the way that they rapping, and then they get on TV and act like they didn’t just rip them boys’ style off,” Banner said, later adding that it’s also integral for fellow Southerners to give credit where it’s due at the local level.

With Culture III now (officially) on the horizon, the Grammy-nominated group is expected to bring the lucrative franchise to a close.

“This is the last chapter of Culture. … Now it’s time to close that moment of Culture,” Quavo told Billboard at the 2020 Grammys. “It’s time to move on as the Migos to another journey in life.”