After slowing down from dropping music as a collective, Migos have returned to deliver their latest song, “Straightenin.” The trio also shared a music video for the track.

Quavo shared news of the release on his Twitter. The Atlanta rap trio have been away for some time now. Despite individual members Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff appearing on a slew of songs solo, it has been a while since they dropped music together. That ends today as Migos flexes their chemistry and masterful flows.

The music video for “Straightenin” was floating around social media a few weeks before the song’s official release, and fans anxiously waited to find out where the Migos have been and what they plan to release in 2021. The elusive third entry to their Culture album series, Culture III, has been talked about for a good period of time now, with everyone from Lil Wayne to Migos themselves teasing it.

“Straightenin” might be a sign that the long road to Culture III might be over soon since none of the Migos have dropped a full-length project yet this year. The group has also been sharing snippets of songs throughout the year with no explanation behind them, possibly giving fans a taste of what their next album has to offer.

While we continue to wait for Culture III, enjoy Migos’ new song “Straightenin” down below and check out its video up top.