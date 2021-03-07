TNT will tip off its coverage of this year’s NBA All-Star Game by hosting a special conversation between Vice President Kamala Harris and acclaimed actor Michael B. Jordan.

This year’s All-Star game focuses on highlighting HBCUs and their importance. As a result, Jordan and Harris will discuss how the vice president’s time at Howard University shaped her career. The pair will also touch their love for basketball, stopping the spread of COVID-19 and the coronavirus vaccine's effectiveness in a conversation that starts at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Nearly all the events surrounding the All-Star game created awareness and financial aid for HBCUs. The NBA and National Basketball Players Association have pledged $3 million to raise equity for HBCU access to COVID-19 care, relief, and vaccines with the help of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the United Negro College Fund, National Association for Equal Opportunity and Direct Relief’s Fund for Health Equity. On Saturday, Lil Baby and 2 Chainz teamed up against Jack Harlow and Quavo for Bleacher Report’s Open Run. This game was played for money that will be donated to various HBCUs.

Along with talking to Kamala Harris about her alma mater, Micheal B. Jordan is looking to advance the HBCU experience by showcasing the validity of their athletics. He’s doing this by creating the HBCU Hoop Dreams Classic which will bring basketball stars from various HBCUs together for a showcase. The inaugural HBCU Hoop Dreams Classic will be held in December 2021.