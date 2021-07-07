After a petition was launched months ago to have the East Hudson Street block between Riverside Boulevard and Long Beach Road in Long Beach, New York home renamed “KMD-MF DOOM Way” in honor of MF DOOM, it has been reported that the request is finally being met.

According to HipHopDX, Dr. Patrick C. Graham, the architect behind the petition and a high school classmate of DOOM’s, said that the community is moving forward to have the street renamed.

“I had several community members contact me to see if I could get engaged with it,” Dr. Graham said. “I used to run the Martin Luther King Center there, so I still have a close connection to the community. I was born and raised there, went to high school with Dumile. So I said give me a minute and I’ll craft a letter to the City Council based on how I see it and then converted that letter into a petition. The group said they loved it and we moved forward.”