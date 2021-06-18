Metro Marrs celebrates his first chapter of adulthood with his latest mixtape, Popular Loner.

The 18-year-old Marrs released the tape on Friday. The 10-song project is jam-packed with the singles that helped Marrs gain a name for himself like “Oh Yea,” “Bye Felicia,” and “Nonchalant.” Marrs also shared the music video for “Live It Up.”

Outside of his latest mixtape, Metro Marrs caught the world’s attention with the unique way he decided to celebrate his high school graduation. As he was walking across the stage in May, Marrs decided to shower his peers with $10,000.

Unfortunately, this didn’t sit well with the police in attendance. The Quality Control artist was detained shortly after throwing the money and was issued a citation before being released.

Marrs was able to make lemonade out of these lemons. Once his antics went viral, Marrs leveraged a promotion with Cash App to host a $10,000 giveaway earlier this month. He then capitalized on the hype by making a picture of himself in his graduation gown his mixtape’s cover art. In addition to all that, the artist launched his Loners Rainy Day Scholarship and gave the graduating class Valedictorian and Salutatorian $5,000 each.

Metro Marrs is also set to play at the JMBLYA festival beginning in September. He will perform alongside fellow Atlanta natives, Gunna and Future, as well as The Kid Lori, Flo Milli, Lil Tecca, and others.

Stream Popular Loner up top.