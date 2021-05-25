Quality Control artists like Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, and Migos have become known for major flexes, but one of their labelmate’s stunts landed him in some hot water.

Metro Marrs is one of Quality Control’s bubbling young acts who recently graduated from Langston Hughes High School in Atlanta, Georgia. As he was walking across the stage, Marrs decided to put some of that advance money to use by throwing a total of $10,000 in the air to his classmates.

As expected, his peers went wild. While they were scrambling to catch the cash, Marrs was grabbed and escorted from the outdoor graduation by on-sight police officers. He was reportedly detained and hit with a charge for inciting the riot. After spending a few hours in the precinct, Marrs was released and will be subjected to a fined ticket.

Marrs is best known for his single “Bye Felicia” and the song’s video was actually shot on the Langston Hughes High School campus.