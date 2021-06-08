Texas’ JMBLYA hip-hop festival is marking its major return this year with six concert dates, headlined by Future and Gunna.

The 2021 series launches on Labor Day weekend with three shows in a row. After Rogers, Arkansas on Sept. 3, the festival will travel to Dallas, Texas on Sept. 4, and then Austin, Texas on Sept. 5. Later, JMBLYA will wrap in three new cities: Phoenix, Arizona on Sept. 25, Mountain View, California on Oct. 2, and Mansfield, Massachusetts on Oct. 9.

Future previously headlined the ScoreMore Shows-promoted event in 2016. The bill will be rounded out by Gunna, The Kid LAROI, Lil Tecca, 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Phora, and SoFaygo. More special guests will make appearances throughout the tour, like Trae Tha Truth, SpotemGottem, Cico P, Northsidebenji, and Metro Marrs.

“Our business has always been about providing something different. JMBLYA going nationwide is the culmination of the idea of bringing an affordably priced festival experience to markets that don’t have something like it,” ScoreMore’s President & Founder Sascha Stone Guttfreund said in a statement. “We are known for curated events that pair big-name acts with future superstars. If you look back on our lineups, you’ll see that many of the openers we book later go on to become headliners. Save that lineup tee. See y’all soon.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time on JMBLYA’s website.