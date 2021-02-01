Tamika Smith, wife to Method Man, has shared an extended statement in response to claims Wendy Williams made about her husband.

As you may recall, Williams recounted an alleged one-night stand with Method Man last week, telling DJ Suss One in an interview the Power Book II: Ghost star was "still very angry" at her.

"I smoked a blunt … with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night stand," Williams, whose biopic Wendy Williams: The Movie recently premiered on Lifetime, said. "He'll deny it, maybe not." Method Man, of course, famously put Williams on blast years ago after the TV personality publicly disclosed Smith's health issues.

In a statement shared by The Shade Room and others on Monday, Smith slammed Williams, saying she "has proven again and again that she is incapable of any decency." Smith also said Williams has an "obsession" with her and Method Man's lives.

"In an obvious attempt to increase ratings for her sad biopic, her struggling TV show, and her burnt-out career, Wendy has once again targeted my husband," she said. "It's a pattern that she has repeated for years." According to Smith, Williams also never offered an apology over violating her right to privacy over the aforementioned cancer diagnosis.

"It was clear that she was sick, and that she was struggling with a lot of issues including self-hate and low self-esteem," Smith said. "Over the years those issues have made her increasingly ugly, both inside and out. And no amount of plastic surgery can fix the ugliness inside of her."

See the full statement below:

At the time of this writing, Method Man had not publicly commented on Williams' one-night stand claims.