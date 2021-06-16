Megan Thee Stallion has succinctly addressed the latest claims from DeAnna Lorraine, the conservative figure and unsuccessful Republican candidate for the U.S. House.

Early Wednesday, TMZ shared a report including claims from Lorraine—who previously touted a baseless theory about vaccinated people being radioactive—of fans going after her due to her prior criticisms of Megan and Cardi B. Lorraine also theorized that Megan’s new “Thot Shit” video is referencing her and alleged that some fans had threatened her life.

“She’s referring to potentially me because we’ve feuded in the past with her videos like ‘WAP,’” Lorraine said. “But probably just the conservative political commentators on a whole that have called her out for her music videos and her outrageous degrading songs in the past.”

If Lorraine were to run for office again, she further claimed, she would call for what she described as “better music and better examples and positive role models” in the entertainment industry.

By Wednesday afternoon, Megan had responded to Lorraine’s comments by informing her fans that she was not aware of who this person is:

Previously, Lorraine has targeted Megan and Cardi with similar comments, including that time she tweeted from her now-suspended Twitter account that “America needs far more women like Melinda Trump and far less like Cardi B.” Cardi, also taking the succint route, later responded.