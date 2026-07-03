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Two of the Tennessee Three, a trio of Democratic lawmakers in the state, were expelled by Republicans this week after protesting over gun violence.Trace William Cowen
Life
Texas Republican Slammed for Mention of Racial Segregation Ruling in Response to Supreme Court’s Abortion Decision
John Cornyn, a Republican Senator from Texas, mentioned Plessy v. Ferguson and Brown v. Board of Education in response to a statement from President Obama.Trace William Cowen
Life
Candace Owens Facing $20 Million Defamation Suit After Saying GOP Candidate Was a ‘Madame’ Who Committed Fraud
Far-right political pundit Candace Owens has been hit with a $20 million defamation lawsuit by a former GOP congressional candidate who claims she was smeared.Joe Price
Mike Lindell, an ally of Donald Trump and the CEO of MyPillow, was thrown out of an event hosted by the Republican Governors Association on Tuesday.Joe Price