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Donald Trump speaking at a podium with flags behind him; Nicki Minaj smiling at a table, wearing a purple outfit with visible tattoo.
Music

Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj 'So Respected and So Hot' at White House Luncheon Event

The 'Pink Friday 2' rapper was in attendance at the Rose Garden luncheon on Monday when the president made the remarks.

Alex Ocho10 days ago
(L-R) Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump.
Pop Culture

Nicki Minaj Posts Donald Trump AI Birthday Tribute Featuring Elon Musk and Sydney Sweeney

To celebrate the U.S. president's 80th birthday, Minaj shared a carousel of photos generated by AI.

Alex Ocho31 days ago
Candace Owens with shoulder-length dark hair, wearing a yellow top, sits in a room with a blue and gray background.
Pop Culture

Candace Owens’ Cancelled 2024 Australian Tour Leaves 15,000 Ticket Holders Without Refunds

The promoter behind the event is reportedly entering liquidation.

Alex Ocho53 days ago
A black and white photo of Charlie Kirk in a suit and tie, with text partially visible on the right side.
Life

Tennessee Man Wins $835K Settlement After Being Jailed for Posting Memes About Charlie Kirk’s Death

A retired police officer spent 37 days in jail before felony charges tied to Facebook memes about the slain conservative activist were dropped.

Alex Ocho57 days ago
Marco Rubio in a blue suit and red tie stands outdoors against a clear blue sky, looking serious.
Style

Marco Rubio Seen Wearing Similar Nike Tracksuit Worn by Former Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro

Rubio's Air Force One look drew comparisons to the outfit worn by the Venezuelan dictator during his capture earlier this year.

Alex Ocho64 days ago
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Pete Hegseth in a suit is speaking at a podium with a serious expression, gesturing with his hand.
Life

Pete Hegseth Reportedly Pressures AI Company To Grant Pentagon Full Access or Face Consequences

The defense secretary and former Fox News host allegedly gave the company a hard deadline.

Complex Staff142 days ago
Michael Imperioli with gray hair sits at a microphone in a studio setting, wearing a dark suit.
Pop Culture

Michael Imperioli Says ‘The Sopranos’ Characters Would ‘Probably’ Support Donald Trump

The actor starred in all 86 episodes of the hit series, which ran from 1999 to 2007 on HBO.

Alex Ocho144 days ago
Two shirtless men in a sauna, one flexing with a towel, the other on a bike. Another image shows one doing push-ups.
Music

Kid Rock and RFK Jr. Go Shirtless for Bizarre Workout Video

The pair flex, bike, and splash in a 90-second clip promoting the controversial 'Make America Health Again' agenda.

Alex Ocho148 days ago
(L-R) Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump.
Music

Nicki Minaj Counts Cash With Donald Trump in Presidents Day AI-Generated Photos

The 'Pink Friday 2' rapper's ties to the Trump administration have grown in recent months.

Alex Ocho150 days ago
Nicki Minaj performing on stage with pink hair and a green outfit, holding a sparkling microphone.
Music

Nicki Minaj Claims She’s Willing to ‘Bribe’ Barbz to Urge Senators to Pass Law Making Voting Harder

Minaj is tweeting in support of the Republican-backed SAVE America Act, which would require voters to prove U.S. citizenship and show photo ID to vote.

Alex Ocho154 days ago
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Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump holding hands, both in formal attire; Minaj in a fur coat.
Music

Nicki Minaj Holds Hands With Donald Trump, Calls Herself 'Probably the President’s No. 1 Fan’

Minaj spoke at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Alex Ocho169 days ago
Nicki Minaj in a white fur coat smiling on the left; Cardi B speaking at a podium in a white outfit on the right.
Music

Nicki Minaj Smiles Silently After Trump Adviser Seemingly Shades Cardi B

Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz took a subtle jab at Minaj's "competition," seemingly referencing Cardi B's 2024 speech for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

Alex Ocho169 days ago
Nicki Minaj, wearing a black fur coat and long wavy hair, stands among a group of people outside a building.
Music

No, Nicki Minaj Did Not Deactivate Her Instagram Account After Turning Point USA Event

Several reputable sources reported that Minaj deactivated her account due to backlash.

tara mahadevan199 days ago
Lizzo and Nicki Minaj
Music

Lizzo Addresses Nicki Minaj Joining MAGA, Predicts More Celebrities Will Join Her

Minaj made a surprise appearance at Sundays' Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.

tara mahadevan203 days ago
Charlie Kirk speaking animatedly, wearing a suit. Nicki Minaj sitting and gesturing, wearing a dark dress with long hair.
Music

Charlie Kirk Video Calling Nicki Minaj a ‘Bad Role Model’ Resurfaces After Turning Point Event

A screenshot recently shared by Candace Owens also muddies how Charlie Kirk actually felt about Minaj.

Alex Ocho206 days ago
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Nicki Minaj speaking at a podium with a microphone, holding papers, in front of U.S. and U.N. flags.
Music

Nicki Minaj Makes Surprise Appearance at Turning Point USA Event

Minaj spoke to Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, about her forray into politics, Christian persecution in Nigeria, Gavin Newsom, and more.

Alex Ocho207 days ago
Stephen A. Smith in a suit with a floral background, and Donald Trump speaking into a microphone wearing a medal.
Pop Culture

Stephen A. Smith Slams 'Trifling Ass' Trump Over 'Disgusting' Remarks About Rob Reiner's Death

"This is the kind of stuff that’s gon' get GOP folks out of office," Smith said Monday.

Trace William Cowen212 days ago
Stage setup for a Turning Point USA event with two chairs, a small table, and a large screen displaying the event's logo.
Music

Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA to Host ‘All American Halftime Show’ After Bad Bunny Announcement

The conservative group announced a counter-show following backlash to Bad Bunny's upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Alex Ocho280 days ago

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