At just 26-years-old, Megan Thee Stallion has already accomplished more than some people will in their entire lifetime. Yet she’s still focused on accomplishing her original goal before the fame.

Responding to a fan who came at her in a since-deleted tweet, Megan wrote that she’s still on track to graduate from college this fall.

“Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe,” adding, “They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree SIKE.”

Megan has stated on several occasions that her goal is to open an assisted living facility in her hometown of Houston with the money she makes from rapping. This coincides with the goals she had prior to becoming a global superstar. Before bursting onto the scene, Megan was a full-time student at Texas Southern University studying health administration. Although her booming career has forced her to become a part-time student, she’s maintained that her goal is to finish school.

Megan Thee Stallion turned 26 on Monday, and commemorated her achievements with something of a celebratory tweet.

“I’m healthy, I can take care of myself, my friends & family love me , my boo love me (he mad at me rn but he still love me),” Megan tweeted after sharing a birthday freestyle. “shiddd Beyoncé love me , I’m just happy and blessed lol”

You can listen to her new song “Southside Forever Freestyle” here.