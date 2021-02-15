Megan Thee Stallion has surprised her fans with “Southside Forever Freestyle,” a direct and stripped-back track that puts her rapping talents in the spotlight.

Monday marks Megan’s 26th birthday, and she’s celebrating the occasion with this gift for her fans, accompanied by a video that has her proudly repping Houston. With no chorus, “Southside Forever Freestyle” gives Meg a chance to fully flaunt her impressive rhyming. The video also sees her rapping as Juicy J shows up to DJ; she even dips into a Three 6 Mafia flow in the second half, effortlessly showing her versatility.

It’s worth pointing out that the title on YouTube includes #MeganMondays, hinting at further possible drops in the coming weeks and calling back to a moment last fall when she deployed the hashtag.

The hard-hitting new release is her first new solo material since the arrival of her debut studio album Good News last year, although she recently popped up on the remix of Ariana Grande’s “34+25” with Doja Cat. At the start of February, she revisted Good News with the colorful video for “Cry Baby” featuring DaBaby. She also joined forces with Bobby Sessions for “I’m a King” from the Coming 2 America soundtrack.

Watch the video for “Southside Forever Freestyle” above.