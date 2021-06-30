Megan Thee Stallion is giving away $1 million in stock as part of a partnership with Cash App, and it comes alongside an “Investing for Hotties” campaign, Billboard reports.

“Me and my thriving empire Hot Girl Enterprises have teamed up with Cash App to teach you everything I learned on the way up about money and how you can build your own empire. Buying stocks isn’t only for the big players,” Meg says in the first video as part of the campaign. The colorful clip sees Megan sporting an array of striking looks while she explains the basics of investing, including diversifying portfolios, testing the waters by investing as little as a dollar, and what “fractional shares” really means.

“Anyone can start with as little as $1,” she explains in the clip. “Putting in a little money and seeing how it moves is a great way to learn about the stock market. The more you educate yourself the more equipped you’ll be to navigate investing.” To have a chance at the prize, fans just need to comment with their $cashtag for Cash App on her Instagram post detailing the giveaway, or reply to the tweet below. The stocks being awarded are for blue chip companies like Microsoft, Peloton, and Netflix.

“Buying stocks seems complicated but really it’s a pretty simple process,” Meg adds. “The more you educate yourself the more equipped you’ll be to navigate investing. With my knowledge and your hustle, you’ll have your own empire in no time. I’ll see you at the top!”

Earlier this month, the “Thot Shit” rapper also announced that should donate a four-year scholarship to one Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment student.

Watch the “Investing for Hotties” clip above.