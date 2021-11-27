Meek Mill is ready to share the fifth and final installment of his Dreamchasers mixtape series. But it appears he’s got a new approach in mind for the release.

The Philly MC announced that the final tape will be released as an NFT, which will be a first for a meek project, as he previewed new material on his Instagram page.

“#DCPOUNDCAKE LAST DREAMCHASER MIXTAPE A NFT …. LOYALTY CLUB STARTS JANUARY.1st 2022,” Meek wrote alongside a video of him vibing to new material in the studio, “you can invest merch albums and shows and get marketed.”

While it isn’t totally clear what Meek’s “loyalty club” is just yet, it should offer fans some exclusive perks from the rapper, who is just two months removed from the release of his most recent album, Expensive Pain.

The record, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, saw the inclusion of Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and others—some of whom joined him on stage at his massive Madison Square Garden show celebrating the album release a few weeks later. As for the album’s charting success and 95,000 first-week units moved, he’s not a big fan of keeping tabs on all that.

“I’d rather they take me off Billboard,” Meek told Speedy Morman about the release in a recent interview. “I think about, what is the purpose of me being on Billboard? If Jay-Z talking ‘bout he don’t believe Billboard, he been in the game for 30 years, why should I should put myself in a position… Billboard is not a part of my marketing scheme, it’s not a part of my talent, a part of my art… I’ve never really been a numbers person.”

Meek released the fourth Dreamchasers tape back in 2016, five years after the release of the first project.