Mathew Knowles has announced that he’ll be retiring from the music industry.

“In the next two years, I will have transitioned completely out of the music industry… my plan is to be completely dedicated to mentoring, academia,” he told Page Six. “There’s nothing negative about [the decision]. I’m personally ready to move on. I’ll continue to teach about the music business.”

Knowles launched his new endeavor, his Mathew Knowles Impact podcast on iHeartRadio last week, saying that he was “going to have a familiar family member on as a guest,” but wouldn’t divulge the name. According to the outlet, Tina Knowles might even appear on an episode.

“I want to talk to Nancy Brown, who is the [CEO] of the American Heart Association. Vice President Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Wendy Williams, Oprah… I want diversity. I’m always looking to how to diversify my guests,” Knowles said when asked about who he wants to appear on his podcast.

Knowles is famously acknowledged for his hand in establishing Destiny’s Child, and daughters Beyoncé and Solange’s respective careers.

In 2019, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with breast cancer, an extremely rare diagnosis in men. He later shared on Good Morning America that he has the BRCA 2 gene mutation that increases the risk of breast cancer. When he found out, he quickly told his family.



“That was the very first call because this is genetics,” he said at the time. “It also means that my kids have a higher chance, a higher risk. Even my grandkids have a higher risk. They handled it like they should—they went on and got the [BRCA mutation] test.”