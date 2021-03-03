Following up on a move he first spoke about back in November, Mariah Carey’s estranged brother, Morgan, has filed a defamation lawsuit that alleges she falsely accused him of being a violent person in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

According to TMZ, Morgan is claiming that his reputation was damaged when his sister wrote of an alleged fight that he had with his father, and also that she hinted he was violent towards their mother. To make these claims he highlights a passage in the book that says: “It took twelve cops to pull my brother and father apart. The big bodies of men, all entangled like a swirling hurricane, crashed loudly into the living room. I was a little girl with very few memories of a big brother who protected me. More often, I felt I had to protect myself from him, and sometimes I would find myself protecting my mother from him too.”

Also cited in the legal documents obtained by TMZ is a passage that reads: “Suddenly there was a loud, sharp noise, like an actual gunshot. My brother had pushed my mother with such force that her body slammed into the wall, making a loud cracking sound.”

Morgan’s contention is that the passage(s) make him sound like a violent person. He says he never actually fought with his dad when Mariah was a kid, and says that there’s no way a dozen cops would be handling a domestic violence situation anyway. He also claims that there were witnesses who saw the “deep affection” he and his mother held for one another, and says that the book later contains a contradiction of the latter claim with a line in which Mariah quotes her mom as saying “Morgan is the only one I love.”

In addition to seeking damages for defamation, he’s also suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

This all comes about a month after Mariah was sued by her older sister, Alison, for the same memoir. In that suit we learned Alison was specifically seeking $1.25 million for “the infliction of immense emotional distress caused by defendant’s heartless, vicious, vindictive, despicable and totally unnecessary public humiliation of defendant’s already profoundly damaged older sister.”

You can read more about the details of that here.