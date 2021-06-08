Mariah Carey reportedly didn’t leave Roc Nation management over a “Vision of Love”or a vision of hate—but rather a vision of more one-on-one time with a smaller team.

TMZ now reports—after days of speculation over a disagreement with Jay-Z’s team and other details surrounding a potential departure from her management company—that Mimi ultimately left over a need for a smaller group of professionals to back her.

Sources told TMZ that pop’s chart queen wasn’t super keen to the business model of Jay’s company, which surrounded her with a group of 20-plus professionals working on Mimi’s marketing, social media, music, merchandise and more. Instead, Mariah was reportedly looking for more intimacy and has now joined manager Melissa Ruderman at Range Media Partners—where Melissa left Roc for in early 2021.

TMZ reports that Range uses smaller teams to work with its clients, which would’ve been more suitable for Mimi’s needs. Other clients at the company include Anna Kendrick, Bradley Cooper, Naomi Ackie, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hardy, and Keira Knightley.

This news comes shortly after Mariah squashed any potential beef rumors about her and Hov online this week. Reminding fans of her and Jay’s chart-topping single “Heartbreaker” and just how mighty the two songwriters are on a track together, Mimi shared a clip from the track’s 1999 video with some words.

“The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever “get into” with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker’!! To the people who make up these lies I say ‘Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****’!”