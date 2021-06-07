Less than two days after reports circulated that Mariah Carey had parted ways with Jay-Z and his management company, Roc Nation, Carey took to Twitter Monday to address the rumors.

“The only “explosive” situation I’d ever “get into” with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker’,” the 51-year-old singer wrote in a tweet. “To the people who make up these lies I say “Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****”!”

On Friday, The Sun reported Carey had one foot out of the door after an explosive meeting with Jay-Z regarding the future of her career.

“Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all,” a source close to the situation told the news outlet. “She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation. She will formally depart in the next few weeks. It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse.”

The rumors arrive nearly four years after Carey signed with Roc Nation after firing her former manager Stella Bulochnikov. Since signing with the Roc, the legendary singer-songwriter has released her 30th anniversary album The Rarities as well as her best-selling memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

Over the course of their careers, Carey and Hov have connected on several hit songs. After helping Jigga score his first No. 1 hit with their 1999 collaboration “Heartbreaker,” Carey lent her talents to “Things That U Do,” a track from Jay’s third studio album, ​Vol. 3…Life & Times Of S. Carter. From there, the pair connected with Freeway on 2002’s “You Got Me” and Jeezy on 2005’s “Shake It Off (Remix).”