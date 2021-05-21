Mach-Hommy and Westside Gunn bury the hatchet even deeper by coming together for Hommy’s latest album Pray for Haiti.

Hommy released the record on Friday as an ode to his homeland. With Westside Gunn as the executive producer, Hommy adds to the gritty aesthetic popularized by Gunn’s Griselda group and record label. Almost everything Gunn touches is considered to be a classic to fans and he believes listeners will view Pray for Haiti in the same light.

“Mach and I cooked up a Hip-Hop classic with Pray For Haiti,” Gunn said.

Pray for Haiti isn’t just a play on Gunn’s 2020 project Pray for Paris; Mach-Hommy’s musical contribution to the country includes monetary philanthropy as well.

“I had a lot of fun making Pray For Haiti. We traveled some and made some great memories along the way. But there’s another reason beyond the music why this album is special,” Hommy said while revealing that 20 percent of the album’s proceeds going toward the Pray for Haiti Trust Fund to improve schools in Port-au-Prince.

“For too many years, I’ve had countless heartfelt conversations with esteemed members of the Haitian Diaspora, and the best way to get charitable donations directly to the people,” he continued. “Far too many of us can recall the Millions of telethon dollars ‘pledged’ and, according to all major media accounts, not actually ‘donated’ to those in need. Especially after the 2010 earthquake, I for one feel a bit robbed of momentum when petty non-profit hustlers use the plight of Haitian people as cannon fodder for Western media feeds and tickers.”

The Pray for Haiti Trust Fund will promote software engineering and coding in the country, in hopes of turning Haiti into a hub for artificial intelligence in the global market.

Besides Westside Gunn, Pray for Haiti features Tha God Fahim, Keisha Plum, and more. Listen to Mach-Hommy’s new album below: