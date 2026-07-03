Mach Hommy

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&amp;B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.
Eric Skelton

Latest Stories

A blue football jersey with "Simpson" and number 32, signed by O.J. Simpson with "H.o.F 85" inscribed.
Music

Mach-Hommy Personal Collection Items at Auction: Signed O.J. Jersey, Maison Margiela Reeboks, More

Also featured in the auction are pieces associated with the late Ozzy Osbourne, 2Pac, and more.

Trace William Cowen269 days ago
Mach-Hommy press photo
Music

Mach-Hommy Announces One-Night-Only Performance in NYC

The rapper/producer will hit Jazz at Lincoln Center this month to perform his 2024 album, '#RICHAXXHAITIAN.'

Joshua Espinoza617 days ago
Nicholas Craven, Mach-Hommy, Jay Z in Los Angeles
Music

Nicholas Craven Explains Meeting With Jay-Z: "The Best Confirmation of Who I Thought He Was"

Montreal producer Nicholas Craven posted a photo of him in Los Angeles with Mach-Hommy and Jay-Z. In an interview with Complex Canada, he explained the moment.

Louis Pavlakos1178 days ago
Nicholas Craven, Mach-Hommy, Jay Z in Los Angeles
Music

"King of Montreal" Nicholas Craven Shares Picture With Mach-Hommy, Jay-Z in Los Angeles

To celebrate his recent trip to Los Angeles, Nicholas Craven posted a brief recap on his Instagram with the first picture showing both Mach-Hommy and Jay-Z.

Louis Pavlakos1208 days ago
Mach-Home 'Balens Cho (Hot Candles)' Album
Music

Mach-Hommy Shares 'Balens Cho (Hot Candles)' Album

'Balens Cho (Hot Candles)' comes less than seven months after Mach-Hommy released his 'Pray for Haiti' projected curated and produced by Westside Gunn.

Joshua Espinoza1686 days ago
Advertisement
Mach-Hommy & Westside Gunn Talk Reconnecting, Dinner with Jay-Z, ‘Pray for Haiti,’ and the Future
Music

Mach-Hommy & Westside Gunn Talk Reconnecting, Dinner with Jay-Z, ‘Pray for Haiti,’ and the Future

<p>Mach and Gunn go into detail about their relationship and how Gunn and Jay got Hommy to come down from the mountain, as Mach so eloquently puts it. Both guys have important plans for the future and it looks like Mach is going to be sticking around for a while, so be prepared for more dumpin’.</p>

Complex1866 days ago
'Pray For Haiti' —Mach Hommy
Music

Mach-Hommy Drops 'Pray for Haiti' Album Executive Produced by Westside Gunn

'Pray for Haiti' isn’t just a play on Gunn’s 2020 project 'Pray for Paris'—a portion of Hommy’s album earnings will go to the Pray for Haiti Trust Fund.

Xavier Hamilton1884 days ago
Mach-Hommy - Pray for Paris
Music

Listen to Mach-Hommy's "The Stellar Ray Theory" and Check Out the 'Pray for Haiti' Tracklist

Mach-Hommy drops first single from the highly-anticipated 'Pray for Paris,' executive produced by Westside Gunn. The album is set to drop May 21.

Angel Diaz1886 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App